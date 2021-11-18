Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index falls 2.61%

Nifty Auto index ended down 2.61% at 11747.45 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bosch Ltd shed 5.89%, Ashok Leyland Ltd dropped 4.52% and Tata Motors Ltd slipped 3.86%.

The Nifty Auto index has soared 35.00% over last one year compared to the 37.30% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.59% and Nifty Media index has slid 2.06% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.75% to close at 17764.8 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.62% to close at 59636.01 today.

