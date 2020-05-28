Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 3.65%, NIFTY climbs 1.88%

Nifty Auto index ended up 3.65% at 6112.3 today. The index has gained 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Eicher Motors Ltd rose 8.48%, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd gained 6.70% and Bharat Forge Ltd added 6.45%.

The Nifty Auto index has fallen 26.00% over last one year compared to the 19.99% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 3.62% and Nifty Private Bank index added 2.79% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.88% to close at 9490.1 while the SENSEX increased 1.88% to close at 32200.59 today.

