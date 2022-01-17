Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 2.05%

Nifty Auto index closed up 2.05% at 11881.25 today. The index is up 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained 5.13%, Exide Industries Ltd jumped 4.95% and Tata Motors Ltd rose 2.96%.

The Nifty Auto index is up 17.00% over last one year compared to the 26.84% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index added 1.35% and Nifty Realty index increased 1.28% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.29% to close at 18308.1 while the SENSEX added 0.14% to close at 61308.91 today.

