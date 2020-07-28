Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 3.21%, NIFTY jumps 1.52%

Nifty Auto index closed up 3.21% at 7416.9 today. The index is up 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Motors Ltd gained 4.67%, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd jumped 4.37% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose 3.96%.

The Nifty Auto index is up 7.00% over last one year compared to the 1.00% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 2.36% and Nifty Metal index added 2.24% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.52% to close at 11300.55 while the SENSEX added 1.47% to close at 38492.95 today.

