Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index declines 1.26%

Nifty Energy index ended down 1.26% at 14433.8 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd gained 7.13%, Tata Power Company Ltd fell 5.56% and Reliance Industries Ltd shed 1.96%.
The Nifty Energy index is up 5.00% over last one year compared to the 1.80% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.25% and Nifty FMCG index has slid 1.17% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.78% to close at 10640.95 while the SENSEX is down 0.87% to close at 35498.44 today.
