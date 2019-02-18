Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index declines 1.26%

Energy index ended down 1.26% at 14433.8 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ltd gained 7.13%, Company Ltd fell 5.56% and Ltd shed 1.96%.

The Energy index is up 5.00% over last one year compared to the 1.80% surge in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.25% and has slid 1.17% on the day. In broad markets, the has declined 0.78% to close at 10640.95 while the SENSEX is down 0.87% to close at 35498.44 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)