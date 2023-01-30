Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index declines 3.04%

Nifty Energy index ended down 3.04% at 23434.7 today. The index is down 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Green Energy Ltd slipped 20.00%, Adani Transmission Ltd fell 15.19% and GAIL (India) Ltd dropped 4.24%.

The Nifty Energy index is down 5.00% over last one year compared to the 3.20% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 1.10% and Nifty PSE index has slid 0.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.25% to close at 17648.95 while the SENSEX added 0.29% to close at 59500.41 today.

