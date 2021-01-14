Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index records a surge of 1.37%

Nifty Energy index ended up 1.37% at 17669.4 today. The index has added 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Green Energy Ltd rose 5.00%, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 3.59% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd jumped 2.84%.

The Nifty Energy index has increased 10.00% over last one year compared to the 18.25% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 1.02% and Nifty Pharma index added 0.84% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.21% to close at 14595.6 while the SENSEX increased 0.19% to close at 49584.16 today.

