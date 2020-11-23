Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index records a surge of 2.79%

Nifty Energy index ended up 2.79% at 16405.55 today. The index has added 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd jumped 6.77%, Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 4.03% and GAIL (India) Ltd rose 3.54%.

The Nifty Energy index has increased 1.00% over last one year compared to the 8.49% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 2.79% and Nifty PSE index increased 2.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.52% to close at 12926.45 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.44% to close at 44077.15 today.

