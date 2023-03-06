Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index rises 1.93%

Nifty Energy index closed up 1.93% at 22698.5 today. The index is up 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Transmission Ltd added 5.00%, Adani Green Energy Ltd jumped 4.99% and GAIL (India) Ltd gained 3.61%.

The Nifty Energy index is down 7.00% over last one year compared to the 9.02% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index added 1.67% and Nifty IT index increased 1.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.67% to close at 17711.45 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.69% to close at 60224.46 today.

