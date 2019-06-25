Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index rises 1.97%

Nifty Energy index closed up 1.97% at 16092.85 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd slipped 8.05%, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 3.22% and Reliance Industries Ltd rose 2.65%.
The Nifty Energy index is up 17.00% over last one year compared to the 9.61% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.74% and Nifty Commodities index added 1.53% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.83% to close at 11796.45 while the SENSEX added 0.80% to close at 39434.94 today.
