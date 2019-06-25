Barometers march ahead; breadth negative

Key benchmarks further extended gains and hit fresh intraday high in afternoon trade. At 13:17 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 156.55 points or 0.40% at 39,279.51. The Nifty 50 index was down 46.45 points or 0.40% at 11,746.10.
Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.25%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.01%. Both the indices underperformed the Sensex.
The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On BSE, 1055 shares rose and 1224 shares fell. A total of 153 shares were unchanged
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.63%), NTPC (up 2.43%), JSW Steel (up 1.47%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.51%) and Britannia Industries (up 1.15%) advanced.
Bharti Infratel (down 2.11%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 2.27%), Yes Bank (down 1.88%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.95%) and Asian Paints (down 0.84%) declined.
Reliance Industries was up 1.17%. With response to a news article titled, 'RIL to raise $1.85b in overseas loans', RIL clarified that it entered into agreements with offshore lenders for availing long term loans aggregating approximately $1.85 billion, primarily for meeting a part of its planned capital expenditure, in the normal course of its business. The announcement was made during market hours today, 24 June 2019.
Induslnd Bank was down 0.80%. Induslnd Bank today inaugurated a branch at Jewar, a town located in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The new branch is located within close proximity to the proposed International Airport and will house an ATM that will be available 24X7. With this, the Bank now has a wide network of 122 branches across UP. The announcement was made during market hours today, 24 June 2019.
Axis Bank was up 1.17%. LIC sold 5.25 crore, or 2.004% stake, in Axis Bank. Post transaction, LIC's stake in Axis Bank decreased to 10.209% from 12.213% stake.
TCS was down 0.52%. TCS announced that it is increasing its holding in TCS Japan, its joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation (MC), one of Japan's largest integrated business enterprises. Following the stake hike, TCS will hold 55% equity in TCS Japan - up from 51%, when the joint venture was established in July 2014 - and MC will hold 34%. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 24 June 2019.
Overseas, European stocks were trading lower. Most Asian stocks were trading lower. On Monday, US-Iranian tensions escalated, as President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing "hard-hitting" new sanctions on Iran.
Meanwhile, investors are also awaiting a meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at this week's G-20 summit in Japan amid the ongoing trade war between the two nations.
In US, most major stock benchmarks finished lower on Monday, though the Dow managed a slight gain, on selling in the energy sector after Trump announced Iranian sanctions.
