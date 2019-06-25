Benchmarks hit day's high

Key indices firmed up and hit fresh intraday high in early afternoon trade. At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 97.04 points or 0.25% at 39,220.53. The 50 index was up 29.5 points or 0.25% at 11,729.15.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.31%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.06%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 1037 shares rose and 1165 shares fell. A total of 139 shares were unchanged.

Tyre stocks were in demand after the government imposed anti-subsidy countervailing duty on imports of Chinese radial tyres with rim above 16 inch. This is in addition to the anti-dumping duty prevalent already on Chinese truck and bus radial imports. The government notification spells out names of Chinese tyre firms that are entitled to such subsidies.

JK Tyres & Industries (up 4.33%), Ceat (up 3.08%), MRF (up 2.52%) and (up 1.13%) edged higher.

gained. (up 1.40%), Steel Authority of (up 1.32%), (up 1.03%), (up 0.66%), (up 0.53%), (up 0.51%) and NMDC (up 0.46%) edged higher. (down 0.51%) and (down 0.22%) declined.

declined 1.29% to Rs 72.75. of (LIC) sold 6.96 crore, or 2.001% stake in (Bhel). LIC's stake in decreased to 11.701% from 13.702%.

was up 0.73% to Rs 768.40. LIC sold 5.25 crore, or 2.004% stake, in Post transaction, LIC's stake in decreased to 10.209% from 12.213% stake.

Pharma stocks were trading higher. (up 3.81%), (up 1.04%), Lupin (up 0.96%), (up 0.71%), (up 0.41%), Cadila Healthcare (up 0.15%), (up 0.13%) and (up 0.13%) edged higher. Meanwhile, (down 2.92%), (down 1.53%), (down 0.86%) and (down 0.20%) edged lower.

The NSE's VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.32% at 15.2725.

On the options front, option chain for 27 June 2019 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 40.76 lakh contracts at the 12,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 37.39 lakh contracts was seen at 11,800 strike price. Options data suggested a trading range between 11,700 and 18,000 levels for the

