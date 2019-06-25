Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty below 11700

Key benchmark indices came off day's low and were trading with minor losses in morning trade. At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was down 42.09 points or 0.11% at 39,080.87. The index was down 6.45 points or 0.06% at 11,693.20.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.15%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.04%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 838 shares rose and 896 shares fell. A total of 93 shares were unchanged.

Realty stocks were trading higher. (up 2.42%), (up 1.84%), Estate (up 1.62%), (up 0.45%), (up 0.23%) and Omaxe (up 0.05%) edged higher. (down 1.9%), Sobha (down 0.98%), Anant Raj (down 0.69%) and (down 0.35%) edged lower.

Borosil was up 2.43% to Rs 84.40 after the company announced that it has set up new additional furnace at its existing plant in Bharuch District of The company announced that the new additional furnace has a capacity of 210 tonnes per day (TPD) and is for production of solar glass, with the trial production being started yesterday.

declined 2.18% to Rs 137 after board approved of upto 2.88 crore equity shares at Rs 135 each, which is discount to the current price. The record date for buyback is 5 July 2019.

Shares of most companies (PSU OMCs) gained as oil price declined. (up 1.92%), (up 0.79%) and (up 0.47%) edged higher.

could reduce under-recoveries of companies (PSU OMCs) on domestic sale of LPG and kerosene at controlled prices. The government has already freed of petrol and diesel.

In the commodities market, for August 2019 settlement was down 47 cents at $64.39 a barrel. The contract fell 34 cents or, 0.52% to settle at $64.86 a barrel in the previous trading session.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading lower as investors are waiting to see if anything will come of US- trade talks later this week.

Meanwhile, US and Chinese are set to meet later this week at a Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, with investors looking for signs the leaders can work out a truce in a trade war that has raised concerns about global economic growth and corporate earnings.

In US, most major stock benchmarks finished lower on Monday, though the Dow managed a slight gain, on selling in the after announced hard-hitting Iranian sanctions.

On Monday, U.S.-Iranian tensions escalated, as Trump signed an order targeting financial sanctions against Iran's leaders, including its Ayatollah

