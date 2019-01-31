JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

Sensex, Nifty rally ahead of interim budget
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index rises 2.17%, NIFTY jumps 1.68%

Capital Market 

Nifty Energy index closed up 2.17% at 14792.95 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Power Company Ltd gained 4.62%, GAIL (India) Ltd jumped 3.28% and Reliance Industries Ltd rose 2.63%.

The Nifty Energy index is up 2.00% over last one year compared to the 1.78% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index added 1.75% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.66% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.68% to close at 10830.95 while the SENSEX added 1.87% to close at 36256.69 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements