Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index rises 2.40%

Nifty Energy index closed up 2.40% at 24218.25 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Reliance Industries Ltd added 6.02%, Adani Transmission Ltd gained 4.78% and Tata Power Company Ltd rose 1.78%.

The Nifty Energy index is up 48.00% over last one year compared to the 36.38% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.95% and Nifty Media index added 1.40% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.70% to close at 17536.25 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.78% to close at 58795.09 today.

