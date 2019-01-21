Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index rises 2.44%

Nifty Energy index closed up 2.44% at 14963.85 today. The index is up 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Reliance Industries Ltd added 4.50%, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd slipped 2.90% and GAIL (India) Ltd rose 1.75%.
The Nifty Energy index is up 6.00% over last one year compared to the 0.62% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 1.43% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.31% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.50% to close at 10961.85 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.53% to close at 36578.96 today.
