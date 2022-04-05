Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index declines 1.58%

Nifty Financial Services index ended down 1.58% at 17989.3 today. The index is up 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd slipped 4.24%, HDFC Bank Ltd fell 2.93% and Bajaj Finserv Ltd dropped 2.20%.

The Nifty Financial Services index is up 17.00% over last one year compared to the 22.68% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index is down 1.53% and Nifty Bank index is down 1.47% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.53% to close at 17957.4 while the SENSEX is down 0.72% to close at 60176.5 today.

