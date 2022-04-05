Indices trade sideways; breadth strong

Barometers traded sideways with small losses in mid morning trade. The Nifty hovered a tad above 18,000 mark. Banks and financial stocks corrected after yesterday's rally while auto stocks extended their winning streak.
At 10:29 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 249.22 points or 0.41% at 60,362.89. The Nifty 50 index fell 49.75 points or 0.28% to 18,003.55.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.77% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.37%.
The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, shares 2,315 rose and 904 shares fell.
A total of 140 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index gained 1.33% to 10,947.6, extending its winning run to fifth trading session. The auto index has rallied 5% in five days.
Eicher Motors (up 2.9%), Tata Motors (up 2.36%), Tube Investments of India (up 1.96%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.82%) and Hero MotoCorp (up 1.63%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were MRF (up 1.36%), Balkrishna Industries (up 1.22%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.17%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.11%).
Stocks in Spotlight:
IndusInd Bank fell 0.18%. The private lender's net advances stood at Rs 2,39,307 crore as of 31 March 2022, recording a growth of 13% over Rs 2,12,595 crore as of 31 March 2021 and a growth of 5% over Rs 2,28,583 crore as of 31 December 2021. The bank reported a 15% growth in deposits to Rs 2,93,685 crore as of 31 March 2022 as against Rs 2,56,205 crore as of 31 March 2021 and 3% increase to Rs 2,84,827 crore as compared to 31 December 2021. CASA ratio stood at 42.8% as of 31 March 2022 as compared to 41.8% as of 31 March 2021 and 42.2% as of 31 December 2021.
Ramkrishna Forgings surged 4.12% to Rs 175.80 after the company said that it received an export order worth Rs 135 crore from a Euroasian OEM manufacturer. The order is for the heavy duty commercial vehicle crank shafts (06 CYL) business to be executed in next five years.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU