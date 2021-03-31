Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index registers a drop of 2.01%, NIFTY Crashes 1.04%

Nifty Financial Services index closed down 2.01% at 15715.6 today. The index has lost 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd dropped 4.13%, HDFC Bank Ltd fell 3.86% and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd rose 3.21%.

The Nifty Financial Services index has increased 69.00% over last one year compared to the 70.87% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index has slid 1.85% and Nifty Realty index increased 1.72% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.04% to close at 14690.7 while the SENSEX has slid 1.25% to close at 49509.15 today.

