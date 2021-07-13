Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index rises 1.48%

Nifty Financial Services index closed up 1.48% at 16852.15 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ICICI Bank Ltd gained 2.89%, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd rose 2.74% and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd slipped 2.64%.

The Nifty Financial Services index is up 54.00% over last one year compared to the 46.37% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index added 1.38% and Nifty Bank index gained 1.35% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.76% to close at 15812.35 while the SENSEX added 0.76% to close at 52769.73 today.

