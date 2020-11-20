Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index rises 1.70%

Nifty Financial Services index closed up 1.70% at 14210.5 today. The index is up 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bajaj Finserv Ltd added 9.19%, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd rose 4.62% and Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd gained 4.51%.

The Nifty Financial Services index is up 1.00% over last one year compared to the 7.44% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Services Sector index added 1.51% and Nifty IT index gained 1.40% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.68% to close at 12859.05 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.65% to close at 43882.25 today.

