Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index declines 1.16%

Market ends with modest losses; Tata Steel drops over 5%
Business Standard

Nifty FMCG index ended down 1.16% at 45758.1 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Varun Beverages Ltd gained 6.73%, Emami Ltd slipped 2.72% and ITC Ltd dropped 2.65%.

The Nifty FMCG index is up 24.00% over last one year compared to the 2.95% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index is down 1.00% and Nifty Realty index added 0.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.24% to close at 17721.5 while the SENSEX is down 0.37% to close at 60286.04 today.

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:00 IST

