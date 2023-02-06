Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 2.20%

Nifty Metal index ended down 2.20% at 5772.4 today. The index is down 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd shed 4.43%, JSW Steel Ltd fell 2.84% and Hindalco Industries Ltd slipped 2.68%.

The Nifty Metal index is down 1.00% over last one year compared to the 1.42% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 0.78% and Nifty PSE index increased 0.73% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.50% to close at 17764.6 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.55% to close at 60506.9 today.

