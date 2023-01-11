Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index falls 1.13%

Nifty FMCG index closed down 1.13% at 44123 today. The index has slipped 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Varun Beverages Ltd dropped 4.84%, Hindustan Unilever Ltd shed 1.91% and Marico Ltd slipped 1.91%.

The Nifty FMCG index has soared 17.00% over last one year compared to the 0.89% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Consumption index has dropped 1.12% and Nifty Energy index has dropped 0.83% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.10% to close at 17895.7 while the SENSEX has slid 0.02% to close at 60105.5 today.

