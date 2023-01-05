Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index gains 1.55%

JUST IN
Barometers end with modest losses amid volatility; Nifty settles below 18,000
Nifty FMCG index ended up 1.55% at 44401.5 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Radico Khaitan Ltd dropped 3.33%, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd jumped 3.13% and Dabur India Ltd gained 2.30%.

The Nifty FMCG index has soared 17.00% over last one year compared to the 0.37% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index has dropped 1.18% and Nifty Auto index increased 1.16% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.28% to close at 17992.15 while the SENSEX has slid 0.50% to close at 60353.27 today.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 16:00 IST

