Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index gains 1.55%

The Nifty FMCG index has soared 17.00% over last one year compared to the 0.37% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index has dropped 1.18% and Nifty Auto index increased 1.16% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.28% to close at 17992.15 while the SENSEX has slid 0.50% to close at 60353.27 today.
