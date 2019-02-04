Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index falls 1.79%

Nifty Infrastructure index closed down 1.79% at 2944.2 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Reliance Power Ltd dropped 34.85%, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd slipped 14.98% and Adani Power Ltd shed 10.07%.
The Nifty Infrastructure index has fallen 17.00% over last one year compared to the 1.41% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has dropped 1.76% and Nifty Energy index added 1.60% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.17% to close at 10912.25 while the SENSEX increased 0.31% to close at 36582.74 today.
