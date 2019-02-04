Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index falls 1.79%

Infrastructure index closed down 1.79% at 2944.2 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, dropped 34.85%, Ltd slipped 14.98% and shed 10.07%.

The Infrastructure index has fallen 17.00% over last one year compared to the 1.41% increase in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, has dropped 1.76% and added 1.60% on the day. In broad markets, the added 0.17% to close at 10912.25 while the SENSEX increased 0.31% to close at 36582.74 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)