Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.89%

Nifty IT index ended down 1.89% at 16092.95 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shed 3.76%, Tata Elxsi Ltd fell 2.52% and Tech Mahindra Ltd dropped 2.34%.
The Nifty IT index has soared 19.00% over last one year compared to the 9.67% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 1.57% and Nifty FMCG index has slid 1.13% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.11% to close at 11712.25 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.05% to close at 38963.26 today.
