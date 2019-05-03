Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.89%

IT index ended down 1.89% at 16092.95 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ltd shed 3.76%, Ltd fell 2.52% and dropped 2.34%.

The IT index has soared 19.00% over last one year compared to the 9.67% increase in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 1.57% and Nifty has slid 1.13% on the day. In broad markets, the has declined 0.11% to close at 11712.25 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.05% to close at 38963.26 today.

