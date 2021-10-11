Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 3.36%

Nifty IT index closed down 3.36% at 35179.95 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd dropped 6.35%, Coforge Ltd fell 5.03% and Mphasis Ltd shed 4.40%.

The Nifty IT index has soared 61.00% over last one year compared to the 50.63% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index gained 2.67% and Nifty PSE index gained 1.79% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.28% to close at 17945.95 while the SENSEX increased 0.13% to close at 60135.78 today.

