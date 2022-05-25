Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 3.38%

Nifty IT index ended down 3.38% at 27566.1 today. The index has slipped 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd shed 7.00%, Mphasis Ltd slipped 5.79% and Mindtree Ltd dropped 5.33%.

The Nifty IT index has soared 4.00% over last one year compared to the 5.37% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 2.88% and Nifty Media index is down 2.86% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.62% to close at 16025.8 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.56% to close at 53749.26 today.

