Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 2.83%, NIFTY jumps 1.35%

Nifty IT index closed up 2.83% at 28748.15 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Persistent Systems Ltd added 3.71%, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd jumped 3.38% and HCL Technologies Ltd gained 3.35%.

The Nifty IT index has fallen 25.00% over last one year compared to the 1.62% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 1.69% and Nifty Metal index added 1.43% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.35% to close at 18101.2 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.41% to close at 60747.31 today.

