Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 4.68%

Nifty IT index ended up 4.68% at 19505.1 today. The index has gained 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HCL Technologies Ltd rose 10.16%, Mphasis Ltd added 8.87% and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd jumped 6.09%.

The Nifty IT index has soared 24.00% over last one year compared to the 3.29% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 3.72% and Nifty Media index gained 1.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.21% to close at 11440.05 while the SENSEX has slid 0.25% to close at 38756.63 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)