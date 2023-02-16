Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 1.62%

-
The Nifty IT index has decreased 10.00% over last one year compared to the 4.12% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 1.47% and Nifty Realty index gained 1.33% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.11% to close at 18035.85 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.07% to close at 61319.51 today.
