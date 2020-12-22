Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 3.36%, NIFTY climbs 1.03%

Nifty IT index ended up 3.36% at 23611.6 today. The index has added 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd jumped 7.25%, Mindtree Ltd rose 6.86% and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd gained 5.23%.

The Nifty IT index has increased 49.00% over last one year compared to the 9.81% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index increased 2.22% and Nifty PSE index gained 1.58% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.03% to close at 13466.3 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.99% to close at 46006.69 today.

