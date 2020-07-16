Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.83%, NIFTY jumps 1.15%

Nifty IT index closed up 2.83% at 16926.05 today. The index is up 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd added 9.63%, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd jumped 4.58% and Mphasis Ltd rose 3.74%.

The Nifty IT index is up 8.00% over last one year compared to the 8.11% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index added 1.68% and Nifty Media index has slid 1.65% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.15% to close at 10739.95 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.16% to close at 36471.68 today.

