Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 1.36%

Nifty Media index ended down 1.36% at 1888.3 today. The index is down 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Ltd slipped 3.99%, Inox Leisure Ltd dropped 2.22% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd shed 1.45%.

The Nifty Media index is down 18.00% over last one year compared to the 1.52% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty MNC index is down 1.19% and Nifty Consumption index has dropped 1.05% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.44% to close at 18027.65 while the SENSEX is down 0.39% to close at 60621.77 today.

