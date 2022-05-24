Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 2.57%

Nifty Media index ended down 2.57% at 1947.05 today. The index is down 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Ltd slipped 6.39%, Inox Leisure Ltd shed 6.12% and Saregama India Ltd fell 2.05%.

The Nifty Media index is up 15.00% over last one year compared to the 6.10% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 1.88% and Nifty Pharma index has dropped 1.53% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.55% to close at 16125.15 while the SENSEX is down 0.43% to close at 54052.61 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)