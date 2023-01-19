Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 1.00%

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Nifty Media index ended down 1.00% at 1914.35 today. The index has slipped 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shed 2.46%, TV18 Broadcast Ltd slipped 2.09% and Dish TV India Ltd dropped 1.96%.

The Nifty Media index has fallen 18.00% over last one year compared to the 0.94% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index has dropped 0.86% and Nifty Consumption index is down 0.84% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.32% to close at 18107.85 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.31% to close at 60858.43 today.

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 16:00 IST

