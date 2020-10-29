Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 1.85%

Nifty Media index ended down 1.85% at 1398.55 today. The index has slipped 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd shed 7.20%, TV18 Broadcast Ltd fell 2.83% and Inox Leisure Ltd slipped 2.83%.

The Nifty Media index has fallen 19.00% over last one year compared to the 1.46% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has dropped 0.96% and Nifty FMCG index has slid 0.95% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.50% to close at 11670.8 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.43% to close at 39749.85 today.

