Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 13.57%

Nifty Media index ended up 13.57% at 2204.75 today. The index has gained 40.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose 31.72%, Inox Leisure Ltd gained 11.34% and TV18 Broadcast Ltd added 6.83%.

The Nifty Media index has soared 45.00% over last one year compared to the 57.32% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 8.45% and Nifty Metal index added 1.47% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.09% to close at 17546.65 while the SENSEX has slid 0.13% to close at 58927.33 today.

