Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 4.05%, NIFTY climbs 2.07%

Nifty Media index ended up 4.05% at 2125.35 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, TV18 Broadcast Ltd rose 8.22%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd added 5.87% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd jumped 4.99%.

The Nifty Media index has soared 23.00% over last one year compared to the 8.26% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 3.05% and Nifty Auto index gained 2.85% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 2.07% to close at 16345.35 while the SENSEX increased 2.29% to close at 54647.33 today.

