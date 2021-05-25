Benchmarks pare gains; Nifty below 15,250

The key barometers pared gains in afternoon trade. At 13:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 54.73 points or 0.11% at 50,706.63. The Nifty 50 index gained 35.90 points or 0.24% at 15,233.60.

HDFC Bank (down 2.01%), Axis Bank (down 1.07%) and Reliance Industries (down 0.84%) were major drags.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.05%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.50%.

The undertone of the market was strong amid the moderation in daily new COVID-19 cases in India. Upbeat global stocks also boosted sentiment.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1,825 shares rose and 1,188 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 585.36 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 707.69 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 May 2021, provisional data showed.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 16,73,22,795 with 34,73,574 deaths. India reported 25,86,782 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,07,231 deaths while 2,40,54,861 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

India reportedly recorded over 1.96 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 AM Tuesday, 25 May 2021 taking the country's total infections to over 2.69 crore. The daily spike in new cases have fallen below two lakh after a month.

Economy:

Domestic ratings agency ICRA on Monday, 24 May 2021, forecast a 2% GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2020-21, and a 7.3% contraction for the full fiscal year. From a GVA (gross value added) perspective, the agency pegs Q4 growth at 3% and the fully year contraction at 6.3%. According the agency, the 2% projected GDP growth will help the economy avoid a double-dip recession as indicated by the National Statistical Office (NSO) for fourth quarter.

Global forecasting firm Oxford Economics has lowered India's growth projections for the current financial year to 9.1% from 10.2% because of slow COVID-19 vaccination drive and the need to extend state-imposed lockdowns for a longer period to contain the spread of virus.

Meanwhile, a foreign brokerage on Tuesday cut India's FY22 GDP growth estimate by a sharp 0.80% to 9.2%, saying the economic impact of the second wave of infections has been deeper than initially expected. The brokerage also mentioned the slow pace of vaccinations in the country and the rolling lockdowns across many states for the estimate.

Gainers & Losers:

JSW Steel (up 3.90%), Titan Company (up 3.37%), Asian Paints (up 2.99%), Britannia Industries (up 2.12%) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) (up 1.99%) were major gainers in Nifty 50 index.

IndusInd Bank (down 0.77%) and State Bank of India (SBI) (down 0.51%) were major losers in Nifty 50 index.

Earnings Impact:

Lakshmi Machine Works declined 2.49%. On a consolidated basis, Lakshmi Machine Works reported net profit of Rs 26.04 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net profit of Rs 1.88 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue from operations increased 77.1% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 683.69 crore during the quarter. On the segmental front, revenue of textile machinery division was Rs 469.57 crore (up 53.3% Y-o-Y), revenue of machine tool & foundry division was Rs 226.52 crore (up 157.3% Y-o-Y) and that of advanced technology centre was Rs 6.44 crore (down 24.5% Y-o-Y) in the fourth quarter. Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 41.58 crore compared with Rs 5.58 crore in Q4 FY20. The company incurred a tax expense of Rs 15.53 crore in the fourth quarter.

Balaji Amines skid 2.57%. On a consolidated basis, Balaji Amines' net profit surged 200.50% to Rs 88.80 crore on 60.46% jump in net sales to Rs 414.03 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020. Profit before tax (PBT) soared 194.99% to Rs 120.27 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 40.77 crore in Q4 FY20.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries fell 0.17%. On a consolidated basis, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries' net profit fell 16.28% to Rs 51.86 crore on 11.26% decline in net sales to Rs 488.80 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020. During the quarter, the profit was lower due to higher tax provision and revenue was impacted due to late announcement of export policy for the current sugar season. Majority of export contracts for Secretarial Standards (SS) 2021 will get executed during the next financial year. Profit before tax gained 7.89% to Rs 77.47 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 71.80 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA jumped 24% to Rs 139 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against Rs 113 crore in Q4 March 2020.

Global Markets:

Shares in Europe and Asia advanced on Tuesday, 25 May 2021, as easing inflation fears lifted global market sentiment.

In Asia, Singapore's economy expanded by 1.3% year-on-year in the first quarter, data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry released Tuesday showed. The ministry also announced it would maintain Singapore's GDP growth forecast for 2021 at 4 to 6%.

U.S. stocks climbed on Monday as the technology sector and shares benefiting the most from the economic reopening led the advance. All eyes are on the US inflation measure, the personal consumption index, to be revealed this week.

