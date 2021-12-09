Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 3.57%

Nifty Media index ended up 3.57% at 2413.4 today. The index has added 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd rose 16.01%, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gained 8.78% and TV18 Broadcast Ltd jumped 7.08%.

The Nifty Media index has increased 44.00% over last one year compared to the 29.48% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index increased 1.44% and Nifty MNC index added 0.85% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.27% to close at 17516.85 while the SENSEX increased 0.27% to close at 58807.13 today.

