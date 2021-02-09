Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.87%

Nifty Media index closed down 1.87% at 1706.8 today. The index has lost 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sun TV Network Ltd dropped 4.22%, TV18 Broadcast Ltd slipped 2.45% and Jagran Prakashan Ltd jumped 2.05%.

The Nifty Media index has decreased 5.00% over last one year compared to the 25.58% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has slid 1.39% and Nifty Pharma index is down 1.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.04% to close at 15109.3 while the SENSEX has slid 0.04% to close at 51329.08 today.

