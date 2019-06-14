Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.24%

Media index closed down 2.24% at 2086.15 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, dropped 5.91%, slipped 4.91% and fell 4.57%.

The Media index has decreased 35.00% over last one year compared to the 9.39% spike in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 2.10% and Nifty Private Bank index is down 1.36% on the day. In broad markets, the is down 0.76% to close at 11823.3 while the SENSEX has slid 0.73% to close at 39452.07 today.

