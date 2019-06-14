Market trades with minor losses

Key benchmark indices were trading lower in early trade amid negative cues from other Asian shares. At 9:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 47.29 points or 0.12% at 39,694.07. The index was down 18.35 points or 0.15% at 11,895.70.

Among secondary barometers,the BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.17%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.01%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On BSE, 439 shares rose and 546 shares fell. A total of 46 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, most Asian stock markets were trading lower on Friday as sovereign bonds rate dip. prices rallied after an attack on tankers in the Gulf of Hong Kong's Hang Sang remained under pressure and continued to trade lower.

US stocks gained on Wednesday on expectations that trade officials from the US and will clinch a deal on the sidelines of a

steadied following attacks on two tanker ships in the Gulf of on Thursday. In the global commodities markets, Brent for August 2019 settlement rose $1.34 a barrel or 2.23% to settle at $61.31 a barrel during the previous trading session.

Back home, was up 2.73%. The (USFDA) has carried out inspection of located at R&D Centre, Aurangabad from 10-12 June 2019, during which Bioanalytical and of Bioequivalence studies of Tamsulosin 0.4mg capsules and tablets were audited. At the end of inspection, there was Nil observation (i.e. zero 483 observation), signifying that best practices were followed, in compliance to regulations. This outcome would lead approvals of ANDAs in pipeline for which Bioequivalence studies are being or will be done in the centre. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 June 2019.

was up 0.27%. The company announced that it will be opening a new center of excellence for clients in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region in USA. and client teams will collaborate on digital solutions, with a focus on financial technology, and will add 100 local jobs over the next two years to its already substantial presence in the Twin Cities. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 June 2019.

CEAT was down 0.71%. The company has entered into share subscription and shareholders' agreement with (E-Fleet) for making investment of not exceeding Rs 4 crore in E-Fleet. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 June 2019.

was up 3.26%. The company said that its subsidiary vide a share purchase agreement dated 13 June 2019 has been divested to a third party for a sale consideration of Rs 20.50 crore at arms length basis. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 June 2019.

Trent was up 0.78%. The company said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 18 June 2019, to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds through issue of equity shares or other securities including through rights issue or qualified institutions placement or debt issue or a preferential issue or any other permissible mode or a combination thereof. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 June 2019.

On the domestic front, the markets regulator on Thursday directed credit rating agencies (CRAs) to start disclosing the probability of default for the issuers they rate. According to the latest Sebi circular, rating companies, in consultation with the regulator, will now create a uniform probability of default benchmark for each rating category on their website, for one-year, two-year and three-year cumulative default rates, both for the short term and long term.

Meanwhile, the water storage available in 91 major reservoirs of the country for the week ending on 13 June 2019 was 29.189 Billion Cubic Meters (BCM), which is 18% of total storage capacity of these reservoirs. This percentage was at 19 for the week ending on 6 June 2019.

