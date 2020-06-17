Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.71%

Nifty Media index closed up 1.71% at 1337.45 today. The index is up 26.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Balaji Telefilms Ltd added 9.77%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gained 4.98% and Dish TV India Ltd rose 4.83%.

The Nifty Media index is down 35.00% over last one year compared to the 15.48% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index is down 0.82% and Nifty Auto index added 0.81% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.33% to close at 9881.15 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.29% to close at 33507.92 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)