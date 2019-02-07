Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 2.52%

-
Nifty Media index closed up 2.52% at 2256.65 today. The index is down 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Eros International Media Ltd gained 7.23%, UFO Moviez India Ltd added 6.55% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 5.35%.
The Nifty Media index is down 33.00% over last one year compared to the 5.66% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index added 1.98% and Nifty Pharma index added 1.68% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.06% to close at 11069.4 while the SENSEX is down 0.01% to close at 36971.09 today.
