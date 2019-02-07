JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

Bhilwara Technical Textiles standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 2.52%

Capital Market 

Nifty Media index closed up 2.52% at 2256.65 today. The index is down 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Eros International Media Ltd gained 7.23%, UFO Moviez India Ltd added 6.55% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 5.35%.

The Nifty Media index is down 33.00% over last one year compared to the 5.66% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index added 1.98% and Nifty Pharma index added 1.68% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.06% to close at 11069.4 while the SENSEX is down 0.01% to close at 36971.09 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements