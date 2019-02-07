Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 2.52%

Media index closed up 2.52% at 2256.65 today. The index is down 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, gained 7.23%, added 6.55% and jumped 5.35%.

The Media index is down 33.00% over last one year compared to the 5.66% surge in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, added 1.98% and added 1.68% on the day. In broad markets, the added 0.06% to close at 11069.4 while the SENSEX is down 0.01% to close at 36971.09 today.

