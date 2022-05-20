Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 4.47%, NIFTY jumps 2.89%

Nifty Media index closed up 4.47% at 2018.15 today. The index is down 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sun TV Network Ltd gained 8.40%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd added 6.74% and Inox Leisure Ltd jumped 6.33%.

The Nifty Media index is up 22.00% over last one year compared to the 9.12% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 4.21% and Nifty Metal index gained 4.20% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 2.89% to close at 16266.15 while the SENSEX added 2.91% to close at 54326.39 today.

