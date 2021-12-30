Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 1.17%

Nifty Metal index ended down 1.17% at 5416.65 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd slipped 2.62%, Vedanta Ltd fell 1.81% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd dropped 1.61%.

The Nifty Metal index is up 68.00% over last one year compared to the 23.04% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index is down 1.14% and Nifty IT index increased 1.00% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.06% to close at 17203.95 while the SENSEX is down 0.02% to close at 57794.32 today.

