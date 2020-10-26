Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 3.50%, NIFTY Crashes 1.36%

Nifty Metal index closed down 3.50% at 2357.55 today. The index has gained 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindalco Industries Ltd dropped 5.40%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd slipped 5.12% and JSW Steel Ltd shed 4.03%.

The Nifty Metal index has fallen 3.00% over last one year compared to the 1.21% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has dropped 3.22% and Nifty Media index is down 2.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.36% to close at 11767.75 while the SENSEX has slid 1.33% to close at 40145.5 today.

